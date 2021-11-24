A preacher claims a reptile disguised as her husband Derek tried to have sex with her.

Sharon Gilbert appeared on preacher Jim Bakker’s online show to recount the moment she claims the reptile climbed into bed beside her.

“One night, this other Derek appears in our bed,” Sharon said.

“I knew that was not Derek. So I asked this critter ‘Who are you?’ because he clearly wanted to have sexual relations.”

She adds: “I grabbed his face and I said, ‘You are a liar. And Jesus is real.’ And I pulled that face-off. And beneath it was a reptile.”

