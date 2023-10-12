Angry residents confront bin workers for refusing to take extra waste

CCTV footage shows recycling workers in Sheffield being confronted by furious locals - for refusing to take their extra rubbish.

Bin collectors are facing a surge in physical violence from homeowners who are angry with their waste disposal service.

Sheffield City Council and Veolia have released footage of a number of incidents as part of a campaign to stamp out “unacceptable” behaviour towards workers.

In one worrying video, a raging resident can be seen tussling with a binman as he tries to force a massive cardboard box into their vehicle.

An angry van driver was also caught on camera narrowly missing a workman during his rounds after driving across a pavement to avoid a lorry.