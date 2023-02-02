Greenpeace target Shell HQ in London with mock price board after profit announcement

Greenpeace targeted Shell’s headquarters in London on Thursday, as the company announced annual profits of £68.1bn after a surge in energy prices.

The climate activists set up a mock petrol station price board displaying the record profit and put a giant question mark under the heading: “Payment for climate damage”.

“Stop drilling, start paying,” was also written on the board, which featured Shell’s logo.

“While Shell counts their record-breaking profits, people across the world count the damage from record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods,” Greenpeace wrote on Twitter, sharing an image of their protest.

