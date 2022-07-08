Shinzo Abe dresses as Super Mario to begin countdown to 2020 Toyko Olympics

Footage of Shinzo Abe dressed as the popular video game character Mario has resurfaced following his death.

The former Japanese prime minister, 67, was shot while making a speech at a campaign rally in the western city of Nara on Friday (8 July).

He passed away in hospital five and a half hours after the attack.

Following his death, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Shinzo.

A clip of the politician beginning the countdown to Tokyo 2020, dressed as Mario at the 2016 Olympics closing ceremony, has gone viral.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.