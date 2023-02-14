MSU shooting survivor reveals she was also at Sandy Hook massacre

A survivor of the shooting at Michigan State University has revealed that she also survived the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Jackie Matthews, 21, posted a TikTok video explaining that she had to shelter in place on Monday night (13 February) as the shooting took place.

The MSU student detailed how Monday’s shooting triggered a PTSD fracture in her lower back to flare up.

“We can no longer just provide love and prayers, there needs to be legislation, there needs to be action,” Ms Matthews said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.