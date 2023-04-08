Moment Uvalde parent forcibly removed from school after gun-control protest

Bodycam footage shows the moment a mother of one of the students who died in the Uvalde school shooting is forcibly removed from a gun-control protest.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the video on Thursday (6 April).

Ana Rodriguez, whose 10-year-old daughter Maite was among those killed in the rampage at Robb Elementary School, can be seen attempting to enter the building to retrieve her son.

She is immediately confronted by a Texas state trooper, who physically forces her out of the school.

