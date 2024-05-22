One passenger was killed and 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence on Tuesday 21 May, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Footage captured by a person on board showed the cabin of flight SQ321 in disarray as they walked through the aisle.

The scheduled London to Singapore flight on a Boeing 777-300ER plane diverted to Bangkok after the plane was buffeted by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling.

A 73-year-old British passenger died of a suspected heart attack.