Massive sinkhole opens in San Francisco after water main break

A water main break caused a giant sinkhole to open in the streets of San Francisco early Monday, 11 September.

The incident, which resulted in the flooding of nearby streets and buildings, caused major traffic and public transportation issues.

Normal water service was restored by the afternoon the same day. However, repairs to the sinkhole will continue for several days.

According to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, the water main that broke had been installed in 1949.