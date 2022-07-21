A lawsuit claiming that Skittles are “unfit for human consumption” has been filed against candy giant Mars Inc.

It is being alleged that the sweets contain “heightened levels” of colour additive titanium dioxide (TiO2), a “known toxin,” according to this Veuer clip.

The company had said in 2016 that it was planning on removing the additive from its products, but this case in California claims that it is still being used in Skittles.

A Mars Inc spokesperson said that the use of the compound complies with FDA recommendations.

