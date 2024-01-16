Truck hauled out of snow as extreme cold hits New York

A truck had be hauled out of the snow as extreme cold hits New York, blanketing roads and towns across the state this week.

Footage from the New York State Thruway Authority on 14 January shows a truck having to be pulled out of snow on a highway, as arctic air blasted its way across the US.

Cold air created lake-effect snow conditions in Buffalo, burying towns and making visibility nearly impossible in parts of the city.

The New York City Emergency Management Department placed the city under a Travel Advisory due to snow and possible freezing.