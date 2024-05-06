Who is new SNP leader and first minister-in-waiting John Swinney?

John Swinney is first in line to take over from Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s first minister after his only opponent to become SNP leader dropped out - however, it’s not his first time leading the party.

Mr Swinney, 60, previously led the SNP between 2000 and 2004, and insists he’d sit out another full term in the position.

At current, he is MSP for Perthshire North, and his previous voting record has seen him vote in motion of equality in access to higher education, abortion safe zones, and the national care services bill.