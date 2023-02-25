Scotland: Who are the confirmed SNP leadership candidates?

Following Nicola Sturgeon's announcement to step down as Scotland's first minister, the SNP isn now trying to secure a new leader before its 27 March deadline.

To advance in the leadership race, candidates had to be backed by at least 100 members from a minimum of 20 local branches by 12 pm GMT on Friday (24 February).

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf have all advanced to the membership vote in the SNP leadership contest after securing enough nominations, and will begin campaigning to convince people they're right for the job.

