Social worker in £27,000 of debt ‘can’t see the justification’ in strikes

A social worker held firm on his stance that he “couldn’t see the justification” in emergency service staff striking over pay during a call with LBC this morning (17 December).

Derry, from Sydenham, added that he was £27,000 in debt, but says he’s ‘annoyed’ that so many industries are walking out.

“I’m just annoyed and quite shocked that they’re using these sad COVID Christmas times to try and get more from a government that’s already struggling”, he told Andrew Castle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.