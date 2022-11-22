Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son tells police ‘My dad’s the governor’

The son of Oklahoma’s governor was caught on police bodycam telling officers who his father was while allegedly intoxicated.

Police had been deployed a Halloween incident at Guthrie Haunts, an indoor scare space, after finding a box containing two rifles, two pistols, several magazines, and ammunition.

Footage shows Kevin Stitt’s son John Stitt, who goes by Drew, admitting to police: “To be honest my dad’s the governor.”

Drew approached law enforcement officials and informed them that the box of firearms belonged to him.

He has not been arrested, but an affidavit was sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

