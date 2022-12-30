Five dead after blaze rages in South Korean motorway tunnel

Five people were left dead and 44 vehicles were destroyed after a motorway tunnel fire broke out in South Korea.

A further 37 people have been injured after the incident took place on the Second Gyeongin Expressway near Seoul yesterday (29 December).

The blaze erupted when the vehicles collided at about 1:50pm (04:50 GMT) according to fire services, before images of thick smoke were plastered across social media.

Hundreds of emergency service workers were brought to help.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.