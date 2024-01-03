South Korean police raid house of suspect who stabbed opposition leader

South Korean police on Wednesday 3 January raided the residence and an office of a suspect as investigations continued into the stabbing of the country’s opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.

The incident occurred when Mr Lee was passing through a throng of journalists after visiting the proposed site of a new airport in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday.

After receiving emergency treatment in Busan, Lee was transported by helicopter to the Seoul National University Hospital for surgery.

Cho Jeong-sik, the secretary-general of Lee’s Democratic Party, said Wednesday the two-hour surgery was successful and that Lee remained in the hospital’s intensive care unit for recovery.