Read Keir Starmer’s handwritten message left at Southport attack scene

Read the message Sir Keir Starmer wrote on flowers to the victims and families of the Southport stabbing attack.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday (29 July).

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

The prime minister visited Southport and laid some flowers at the scene with a handwritten message.