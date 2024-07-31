Southport shopkeeper describes watching his shop being looted by rioters

A Southport shopkeeper described how he watched his business being attacked by rioters in distressing scenes outside the town’s mosque.

Violence erupted on Tuesday(30 July) after false rumours circulated online about the suspect in a mass stabbing that claimed the lives of three girls and left eight more children and two adults injured.

Four people have been arrested over the unrest so far, which saw 53 officers and three police dogs injured.

Shopkeeper Chanaka Balasuryla called 999 after spotting men trying to smash their way in on the CCTV camera from his home five minutes away, and was “terrified” that they might set fire to the premises.