Sounds of black hole revealed in Nasa recorded audio

Nasa has revealed what a blackhole sounds like in audio recorded from space.

Nasa mixed the ominous sound from the soundwaves of a black hole in the Perseus galaxy cluster, more than 200 million light-years away from Earth.

“The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel.

“A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up actual sound,” the space agency said upon releasing the audio.

