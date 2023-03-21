Moment skier with broken leg rescued from Spanish mountain in dangerous conditions

Spain’s civil guard has shared footage of the moment a skier with a broken leg was airlifted to safety after a dramatic mountain rescue.

Footage shows the helicopter landing on the Picos de Europa mountain range before the injured skier is loaded into the chopper and flown to the hospital.

“Despite the adverse weather conditions, specialists evacuated a person who suffered a fractured tibia and fibula while doing a ski test,” the civil guard tweeted on Sunday 19 March.

