Residents trapped in a raging fire at a Valencia apartment building were rescued by firefighters on Thursday, 22 February.

Footage shows people inside the tower block being rescued from the balcony as onlookers cheer.

At least seven people were injured when the blaze engulfed two residential buildings in the city, officials said.

Flames were seen bursting from the windows of the 14-storey high-rise where the fire apparently began.

State news agency Efe reported the blaze started around 4pm GMT and spread to an adjacent building.