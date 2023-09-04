Aerial footage shows a partially collapsed bridge over the Alberche river in Spain after torrential rain caused flash flooding across parts of the country.

The Alberche runs through the provinces of Avila, Madrid and Toledo in central Spain, where emergency services were involved in almost 1,200 incidents in the region overnight.

Helicopter footage of the collapsed structure was shared on social media by Madrid’s security and emergency agency on Monday morning (4 September).

The sudden torrential rain that hit Spain transformed streets around the capital - as well as other coastal areas - into muddy rivers.