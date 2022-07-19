A man narrowly escaped death after a wildfire engulfed him while he desperately attempted to safeguard his Spanish town.

Angel Martin Arjona was digging a trench in Tabara, in Zamora province, as a buffer against the fire which has so far burned at least 10,000 hectares (24,710) of land.

The flames rapidly began closing in on him and engulfed his digger within moments.

Arjona was captured fleeing from the fire with his clothes burned from his body.

