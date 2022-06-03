Spectator explains why he booed Boris Johnson at jubilee thanksgiving service

A man who booed Boris Johnson as he arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service has justified his actions, saying that it was "inappropriate" that the prime minister attended the service.

Clement Jacquemin, a French citizen who has lived in the UK for 21 years, said that Johnson should have stayed at home, and that he was leaving the country because the prime minister "is a disgrace."

