Moment speeding digger smashes into Grade II listed pub causing £200,000 damage

This is the moment a speeding stolen digger crashes into a Grade II listed pub, causing £200,000 of damage.

The Manitou farm telehandler vehicle was seen on CCTV driving at speed through the garden, before ploughing into the wall of The Mucky Duck pub in Nottingham, at around 11.50pm on Wednesday 28 September.

The video shows how the vehicle repeatedly hit the late 18th-century inn’s brickwork and windows while crushing tables and chairs under its massive wheels.

The mystery driver also targeted the pub’s ancient archway during the hugely damaging rampage, which it’s believed only lasted for around a minute.