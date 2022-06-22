The full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strike

Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister's Questions to pressure Boris Johnson on rail strikes,

Labour's leader questioned the prime minister on this week's disruptions, plus allegations that he offered his wife Carrie Johnson top jobs in the Foreign Office and environmental roles at Cop26 and within the royal family.

Johnson called out Starmer for not calling out Labour MPs who went out to support picket lines on Tuesday (21 June), while Starmer accused the PM of "not lifting a finger."

