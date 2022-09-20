Lindsey Graham says abortion shouldn't be decided at state level

Lindsey Graham has been accused of hypocrisy by critics after stating that abortion laws should be decided at state level in an apparent U-turn of opinion.

During an appearance on Fox News, the South Carolina senator discussed his proposed national law banning abortion after 15 weeks.

However, he previously told CNN that he had been “consistent” in saying that it should be decided by state governments.

“This is not a states’ rights issue, this is a human right issue,” Mr Graham said.

