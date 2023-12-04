Christmas tree snatched from the roof of a car

Watch the moment a man brazenly snatches a Christmas tree from the roof of a car in San Mateo, California.

The footage was caught on CCTV, and shows the ‘real-life grinch’ removing the tree tied to the roof of a car and putting it in their vehicle on Saturday, 2 December.

The thief swiped the tree in broad daylight in a shopping centre car park.

The victim had left the $250 tree seemingly safe wrapped and tied to her car, and told Fox KTVU that “she couldn’t believe this happened.”