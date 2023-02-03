A huge monument dubbed the “Stonehenge of the North” has opened up to the public.

The Thornborough Henges complex near Ripon in North Yorkshire consists of three giant, circular earthworks known as henges.

Each are more than 200m in diameter and date back to 3500 - 2500 BC.

On Friday, 3 February, English Heritage will take control of the massive Neolithic monument and will be welcoming the public to visit.

The site is “probably the most important single ancient site between Stonehenge and the Orkney Islands in Scotland”, English Heritage said.

