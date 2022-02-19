Storm Eunice batters Europe killing at least 8 people

Storm Eunice has been referred to as the UK’s worst storm in 30 years, as wind speeds reached highs over 190 k/ph yesterday.

Currently, it is Britain’s strongest ever recorded wind, with tragedy striking across the country.

The storm has injured many, and even taken lives, with fatalities confirmed in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, so far totalling up to eight, with the number expected to increase.

Eunice caused transport across the country to come to a halt, but things are back up and running today.

