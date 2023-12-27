Dogs carried to safety as Storm Gerrit forces residents to evacuate Scottish town

People could be seen carrying dogs through floodwater in a Scottish neighbourhood, as Storm Gerrit caused havoc in Scotland and parts of the UK on Wednesday, 27 December.

Footage shows the animals being carried to safety in the town of Cupar, 45 miles north of Edinburgh, after severe flooding hit the town.

James Matheson captured the footage and posted it to X, adding that firefighter crews were “helping families out of their flooded homes.”

The storm has brought snow, high winds, and heavy rain to many parts of Scotland, disrupting travel for those driving and using public transport.