Storm Gerrit: Helicopter pilots buffeted about cockpit through heavy winds

A pilot captured what it’s like to fly through Storm Gerrit’s heavy winds in footage from the cockpit of a helicopter.

The National Police Air Service shared the footage on Thursday, 28 December.

A clip from the NPAS shows a helicopter flying through heavy winds during Storm Gerrit, with the aircraft shaking like a “washing machine,”

Tweeting from the NPAS account, they add “Thankfully, we have recently taken delivery of some extra sick bags.”

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to the UK, with winds of up to 80mph being recorded on Wednesday.