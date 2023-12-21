Storm Pia causes major travel disruption as Euston suspends all services

Storm Pia has caused severe travel disruption in London as Euston Station suspended all trains earlier today (21 December).

The chaos left hundreds of passengers waiting outside the station and not allowed onto platforms after the storm damaged overhead wires at Watford Junction.

Network Rail said that shortly after 3pm some services at Euston were beginning to resume, but many passengers still face cancellations.

A last-minute Eurostar strike has also affected travellers at St Pancras, with Eurostar warning that all services are now cancelled until 7pm.