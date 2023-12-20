Storm Pia batters UK coast as Christmas travelers warned they face disruption

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Pia is expected to disrupt travel during the Christmas period.

Gales are expected to reach up to 80mph in some areas tonight, with those in the north of Scotland and Northern Ireland expected to be hit the hardest.

P&O Freight Ferries have already been forced to cancel all services between Cairnryan in Scotland and Larne in Northern Ireland until 4pm on Thursday due to the storm.

Network Rail has confirmed services in Scotland will be delayed tomorrow morning as they assess the damage done by Storm Pia overnight.