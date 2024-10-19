Paul Merson fired back with a hilarious comeback after Craig Revel Horwood gave the former Arsenal football player just three points for his Samba on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’ll take Craig to the Emirates for a kickaround on Monday,” Merson joked. “Let’s see if he’s any good by Tuesday!”

Despite Merson’s effort, he was left with just 19 points, placing him at the bottom of the leaderboard.