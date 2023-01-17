Thousands of protesters brave cold to rally against government strikes bill

Thousands of protesters braved cold conditions to demonstrate in Whitehall against the government’s controversial new bill on strikes.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union and Unison were also present at the demonstration, which coincides with the bill’s second reading in Parliament.

The legislation would see the right to strike restricted by imposing minimum service levels.

Under the draft Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, bosses would be legally able to fire employees who ignore a “work notice” ordering them to work on days of industrial action.

