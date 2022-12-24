Rail passengers faced delays as they rushed to get the last trains before Christmas Eve services came to a halt, while Britain’s roads braced for extra traffic as railways and airports faced disruption.

Widespread strikes across Britain's rail networks were due to begin at 6pm on Saturday (24 December), but earlier services were affected before the official walkout time.

Elsewhere, Border Force staff entered their second day of strikes, causing delays at UK airports, with roads busier than normal due to the lack of transport options.

