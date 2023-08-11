Junior doctors hold rally outside Downing Street as they begin fresh round of strikes

Striking junior doctors rallied outside Downing Street on Friday (11 August) as a fresh round of strike hits the NHS.

Junior doctors from the British Medical Association (BMA) are holding a four-day walkout amid a bitter dispute with the Government over pay.

Speaking at the protest, Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairman of the the British Medical Association’s junior doctors committee, urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “come back to the real world” from his holiday in Disneyland to break the deadlock.