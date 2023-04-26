Sudan: 200 to 300 British nationals have so far been relocated, says Suella Braverman

Approximately 200 to 300 British nationals have been relocated from Sudan, Suella Braverman has said.

The home secretary discussed the UK’s “extensive” evacuation mission on Sky News on Wednesday morning (26 April).

“We’ve commenced an evacuation mission in the last 24 to 48 hours, and we expect there to be approximately 200 to 300 people who have been relocated from Sudan in the last few flights,” Ms Braverman said.

She added the operation is being co-ordinated by the foreign office “with leadership from the prime minister”.

