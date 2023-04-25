Government looking at ‘every option’ to evacuate British nationals from Sudan

The UK government is looking at “every single possible option” for extracting British nationals from Sudan, a foreign office minister has said.

Responding to a question from a Labour MP, Andrew Mitchell told the Commons: “She asked me about the British nationals who are trapped in Khartoum and more widely in Sudan. And I can tell her that we are looking at every single possible option for extracting them.”

He added the government has a “duty to all British citizens” and “a particular duty of care to our own staff and diplomats”.

