Moment first Britons evacuated from Sudan land in UK

The first flight transporting British nationals to safety from Sudan landed in the UK on Wednesday, 26 April.

Around 300 people have been airlifted out of the country on several flights from Khartoum.

“By the end of today we should have eight flights (in total),” a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said.

Most people on the planes are British nationals with some allies’ citizens.

It comes as tens of thousands of Sudanese citizens and foreign nationals are attempting to escape the conflict in the midst of a US-brokered ceasefire that appears to be “partially holding” according to UN officials.

