Keir Starmer says Tories are lining up to take Rishi Sunak’s job

Sir Keir Starmer told MPs “half of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet are lining up to replace him, amid growing reports of a Conservative leadership challenge.

Sir Keir said it is no surprise the prime minister ruled out a spring general election while “half his cabinet are lining up to replace him”, during Prime Minister’s Questions today (20 March).

Sir Keir added: “If they can’t bring themselves to stop the endless games and gimmicks, stop putting themselves before country, they should pack up, go home, and waste somebody else’s time.”