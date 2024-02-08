Brianna Ghey’s mother ‘taking time to reflect’ over Sunak’s trans jibe

The mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey is “taking time” to reflect following Rishi Sunak’s comments in Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Sunak made a joke about the “definition of a woman” as Esther Ghey visited parliament.

Emma Mills, Brianna Ghey’s headteacher at Birchwood High School, who accompanied Ms Ghey to Parliament on Wednesday, told BBC Breakfast today (8 February): “We came in late into the gallery and missed what was said, and I don’t think she’s really had time to look at the context and what exactly was said, and she wants a little bit of time to be able to do that today.”