Damar Hamlin appears pitchside at Super Bowl after cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin appeared pitchside ahead of the Super Bowl as he continues his recovery after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on 2 January.

The Buffalo Bills safety appeared on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Hamlin was all smiles as he received deafening cheers from thousands of NFL fans gathered in Arizona.

