Watch: Spectacular supermoon glistens over Greece’s Temple of Poseidon

Watch as August's stunning "supermoon" passes over and hangs above the Temple of Poseidon in Greece.

Stargazers gathered by the ancient temple to view the supermoon spectacle, which is the first of two to happen this month.

The moon rises over the stunning landmark and looks awe-inspiring in the video.

This moon sighting, known as the Sturgeon Moon of August in some cultures, is the first of two supermoons in the month of August, with another expected on August 30.

Supermoon is a term given to full moons that come closest to Earth’s orbit, making them seem larger and brighter.