Superyacht worth £6m goes up in flames in Devon harbour

A £6 million superyacht has gone up in flames on the Torquay harbourside just before midday on Saturday.

Dramatic footage shows the 85ft vessel called the Rendezvous on fire, with thick black smoke coming up into the sky.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene to attempt to tackle the blaze that was burning through the 8,000 litres of fuel onboard, according to a spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.