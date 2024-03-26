Independent TV
‘Roe-bots’ dispense abortion pills outside Supreme Court as justices hear mifepristone challenge
“Roe-bots” dispensed abortion pills in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC as it discussed whether to maintain widely-available access to mifepristone on Tuesday, 26 March.
Aid Access, a nonprofit that provides access to medication abortion in all 50 states, collaborated with Women on Waves and Abortion Access Front to unveil the robots as the court heard oral arguments on the Biden administration’s appeal of lower court rulings that restricted access to the pill.
The legal battle began in November 2022 when the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a group of anti-abortion doctors and activists, filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), claiming it failed to adequately evaluate the drug’s safety risks.
