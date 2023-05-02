Senate Judiciary Committee begins investigation into Supreme Court ethics

The Senate Judiciary Committee began a hearing on Supreme Court ethical standards on Tuesday (2 May) after reports that Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch may have violated rules.

A ProPublica investigation revealed that Justice Thomas failed to disclose gifts, luxury travel, and financial benefits from Republican megadonor and friend Harlan Crow.

According to a report from Politico, Justice Gorsuch made hundreds of thousands of dollars in a property sale that involved the owner of a prominent legal firm with business before the court.

