CCTV footage shows a balaclava-clad gang armed with crowbars stealing more than £3,000 from a Co-op in Surrey.

The video shows three men behind the till at the shop in Ripley, prising open the tills and stealing “smart cash” boxes on Sunday 12 March.

A fourth man kept watch while they stole the money.

Surrey Police say the group “loaded up their pockets and a large bag, before making off in a stolen red 2010 Jaguar with over £3000 in cash and the contents of the tills”.

