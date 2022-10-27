Jealous man smashes car into ‘love rival’ before leading police on rooftop chase

A jealous man drove his car into a “love rival” before attacking him with a baseball bat and attempting to flee police in a rooftop chase.

Footage shows Zaki Idris, 29, driving his car into the victim in Portslade, East Sussex.

Police bodycam video then shows Idris attempting to flee officers by running through gardens and onto the roof of a house where a stand-off commenced.

He is also seen jumping from roof to roof before being cornered and taken into custody and detained under the Mental Health Act.

